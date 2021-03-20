Scrypta (LYRA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 63.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $192,243.23 and approximately $29.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,206,539 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,539 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage.

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

