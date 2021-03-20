Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has $95.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Seagate Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.52.

Shares of STX opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $138,077,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,734,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

