Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.58.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average is $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,048,000 after purchasing an additional 151,066 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

