Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $164-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.79 million.Semtech also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.49-0.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.93.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.