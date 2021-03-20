Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $89.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

