Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $100.32 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day moving average is $89.52.

