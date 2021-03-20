Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $6,369,000. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $269.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.80. The firm has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.80 and a 52-week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.44.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

