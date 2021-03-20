Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $145.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

