Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 108.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.69.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $529.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $565.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.28. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.00 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

