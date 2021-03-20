Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paul John Balson boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $90.87 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $115.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average is $85.35.

