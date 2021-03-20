Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VII. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.19 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an outperform rating to a tender rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Seven Generations Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.61.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

TSE:VII opened at C$8.53 on Wednesday. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.29 and a 1 year high of C$9.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -1.32.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.