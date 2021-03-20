Shake Shack Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $122.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $89.95.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,265 shares of company stock worth $42,582,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

