Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.50.

SHAK stock opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.73, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.95. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,265 shares of company stock worth $42,582,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $29,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,022.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 135,166 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $11,307,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 125,165 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

