Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

