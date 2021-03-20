Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s 3rd Largest Position

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 7.5% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $263,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,120.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,263.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.55 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.99, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.23.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

