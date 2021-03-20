SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis Sells 18,358 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $612,055.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,683.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Laura Francis sold 400 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $13,216.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Laura Francis sold 600 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $19,812.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $33.83 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SI-BONE by 468.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

