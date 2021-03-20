Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SMMNY. Bank of America raised Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Siemens Healthineers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Commerzbank upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SMMNY opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $30.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

