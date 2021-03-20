Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $405,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

