Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Down 7.6%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.53. Approximately 629,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,031,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 in the last 90 days.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

