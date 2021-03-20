Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSLLF shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

SSLLF stock remained flat at $$165.48 during midday trading on Friday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $175.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

