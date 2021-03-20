SingularityNET Market Cap Hits $239.36 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $239.36 million and $2.79 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.07 or 0.00650286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00024716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00034076 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,663,020 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.