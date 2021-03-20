SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Vincent P. Pangrazio Sells 150 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $15,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SiTime stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day moving average is $101.53. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

