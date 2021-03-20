Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 6,264 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 42,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $176,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NMCI opened at $10.56 on Friday. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $342.63 million, a P/E ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

