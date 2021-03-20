Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 210,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 124,286 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at $2,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $6,007,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at $485,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

