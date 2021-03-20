Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $114,000 Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 196.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Frontline were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Frontline by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 437,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Frontline by 86.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 109,908 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Frontline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Frontline by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Danske cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.61.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. Frontline Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

