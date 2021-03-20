Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Antero Midstream by 1,461.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,204,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after buying an additional 1,701,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 1,378,759 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $9,250,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 668,910 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of AM stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.