SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

SMBK opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. On average, research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

