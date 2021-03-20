Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Reaches $7.00 on Exchanges

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $35.72 million and approximately $365,355.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network token can currently be bought for about $7.00 or 0.00011795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00051570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.96 or 0.00661926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00024514 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00034406 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network.

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

