South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stake Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,987 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $834,300.00. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $454,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,012.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $87.05 on Friday. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

