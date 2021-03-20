Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) fell 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.17. 13,961,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 20,586,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWN. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.