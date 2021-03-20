Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Sells $145,129.42 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,641.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,868,000 after buying an additional 1,352,785 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,066,000 after acquiring an additional 93,286 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,600,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 62,737 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

