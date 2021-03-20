Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $33,182.47 and $524.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.49 or 0.00343758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

