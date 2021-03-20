Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Position Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $8,591,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 26,811 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Spire stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $81.47.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

