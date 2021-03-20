Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Insider Ray O’Toole Buys 3,000 Shares

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £2,820 ($3,684.35).

Ray O’Toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,580 ($3,370.79).

On Friday, January 22nd, Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £2,250 ($2,939.64).

SGC stock opened at GBX 95.05 ($1.24) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.47. Stagecoach Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.60 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The company has a market capitalization of £523.61 million and a PE ratio of -35.20.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

