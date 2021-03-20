Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 310 ($4.05). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

LON SLA opened at GBX 286.70 ($3.75) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 311.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 274.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71.

In related news, insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($116,017.77). Also, insider Stephen Bird acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £286,000 ($373,660.83).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

