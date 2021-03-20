Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $124.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $108.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.52. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

