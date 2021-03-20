State Street (NYSE:STT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.52

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.52 and last traded at $86.52, with a volume of 819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

