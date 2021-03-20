Stealth (XST) Market Cap Reaches $7.05 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Stealth token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $10,884.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,965,042 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

