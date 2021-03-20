Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Cap Reaches $48.33 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $48.33 million and approximately $22.38 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $7.54 or 0.00012733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,239.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.67 or 0.00917753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.21 or 0.00349786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00031979 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001225 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,407,663 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.