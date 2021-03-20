Stelco (TSE:STLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.56

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$28.56 and last traded at C$28.56, with a volume of 182745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CSFB raised shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.31.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07.

About Stelco (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

