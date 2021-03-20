Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Laurentian increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.80.

TSE SJ opened at C$49.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$23.34 and a 12 month high of C$50.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

