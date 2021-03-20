Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Madden stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,854,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,855,000 after acquiring an additional 461,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

