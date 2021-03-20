Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $123,000 Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KL. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after acquiring an additional 563,717 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $112,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

KL stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

