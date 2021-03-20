Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $165,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.