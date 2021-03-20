Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,105 Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 138.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 593.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WFH stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20.

