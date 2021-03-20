Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MMT stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.