Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 86,339 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $127,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VB opened at $217.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $223.62.

