Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $88,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $275.40 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $173.91 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

