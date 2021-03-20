Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $82,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

