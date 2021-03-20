Stifel Financial Corp Has $104.53 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,894,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,723 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.46% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $104,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,575,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.